Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 273,391 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 865,943 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.