Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 177.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Trading Up 0.1 %

COHU stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Cohu had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

