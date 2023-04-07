A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS opened at $64.60 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.