Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 29,114 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 226.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 688,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 342,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Photronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at $5,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.52. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $958.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

