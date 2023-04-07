Inspire Investing LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in News were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in News by 41.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in News during the third quarter worth $173,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in News by 6.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in News by 39.5% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News during the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

