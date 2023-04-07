Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

