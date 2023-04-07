16,204 Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $490,658.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.