EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $119.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.11.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

