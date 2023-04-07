Inspire Investing LLC Buys 7,769 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 240.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CBT stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.