Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,235 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,861,000 after purchasing an additional 250,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,067,000 after buying an additional 401,749 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,259,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 269,398 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.