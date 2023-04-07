Inspire Investing LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Trimble by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading

