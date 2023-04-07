Inspire Investing LLC Takes $524,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in US Foods by 221.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of US Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

In other US Foods news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,698,246 shares of company stock worth $298,770,187. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.40 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

