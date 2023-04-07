Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Price Performance

NGVT opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.24. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

