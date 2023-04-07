Inspire Investing LLC Has $441,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

