Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 57.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $193.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Recommended Stories

