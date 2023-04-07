Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of EWBC opened at $53.02 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

