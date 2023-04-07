The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 207.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,631 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GT. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.80. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

