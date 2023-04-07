23,109 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Brick Partners Profile

GRBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.