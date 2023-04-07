Status Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Status has a market capitalization of $111.17 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,964,807,264 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,964,807,264.0475416 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02855681 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $5,022,018.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

