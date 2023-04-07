Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $157.49 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $157.49 million and $17.80 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00004012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004529 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001128 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001269 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,639,319 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

