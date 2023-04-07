Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.37. The company has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the second quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.7% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

