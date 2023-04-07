SPACE ID (ID) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $75.45 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001614 BTC on major exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $128.86 million and approximately $75.45 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.46000435 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $75,409,469.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

