Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 86,149 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,965,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

