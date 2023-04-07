Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $247,482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $153,953,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

