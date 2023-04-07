Zcash Market Cap Tops $603.82 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $603.82 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $36.98 or 0.00132474 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00055469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00037184 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.