Euro Coin (EUROC) Hits Market Cap of $34.08 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $34.08 million and $961,637.97 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 31,150,654 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

