Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière Sells 8,482 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$82.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The stock has a market cap of C$23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.92. Dollarama Inc. has a twelve month low of C$64.79 and a twelve month high of C$85.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.67.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

