Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.88.

WFC opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

