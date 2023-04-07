Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 8,123 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 226.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,811,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $14,731,854 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE JBL opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $89.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.