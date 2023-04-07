Inspire Investing LLC Has $859,000 Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of WAL opened at $30.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

