Inspire Investing LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 2,418.9% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,888 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

