Inspire Investing LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,740,269.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $305.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.66. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

