Inspire Investing LLC Has $836,000 Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.