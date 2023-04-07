Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

