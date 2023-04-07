Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.85 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

