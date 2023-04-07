Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 18,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,037.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,062.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.