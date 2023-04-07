JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 782.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth $16,563,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth $18,469,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2,478.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 426,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $7,884,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

