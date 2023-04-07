Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,319 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,319 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Shares of NXPI opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.66. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

