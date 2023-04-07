Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Position Increased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 137.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

