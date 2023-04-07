Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Perrigo by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Perrigo by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $36.69 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

