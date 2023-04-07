World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Position Boosted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $100.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.