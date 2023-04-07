Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.54.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

