561 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Shares of DE opened at $369.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.88.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

