FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Amy B. Lane Purchases 830 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FedEx stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

