Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 20,432 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $205,954.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 455,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $89,036.82.

On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $117,280.26.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $9.95 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

