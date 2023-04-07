BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 15,288 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,541,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,401,420.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04.
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $619,231.32.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BFZ opened at $11.77 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $12.02.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.
