United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Position Boosted by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 345,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

