Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 218,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Tronox Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TROX opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.89.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

