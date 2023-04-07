Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

