Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.53.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $82.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.